European commercial vehicle registrations down 17.6 percent in Jan-Sept

Wednesday, 26 October 2022 11:02:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) fell by 6.6 percent year on year to 133,873 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). The latest decrease was the 15th consecutive decline. In the given month, with the exception of Spain, which reported a 0.1 percent increase in new commercial vehicle registrations, all major markets including France (-11.0%), Italy (-10.7%) and Germany (-3.1%) reported negative results.

In the first nine months of this year, new commercial vehicle registrations in the EU were down by 17.6 percent on year on year to about 1.2 million units. In the given period, all major markets posted sharp declines, with Spain (-23.0%) showing the sharpest decrease.