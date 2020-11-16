EUROFER welcomes registration of HRC imports from Turkey

Monday, 16 November 2020 16:32:47 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has said it welcomes the European Commission’s decision regarding the start of the registration of imports of hot rolled coil (HRC) from Turkey. This may lead to the retroactive application of antidumping duties that are normally scheduled for January 2021. Accordingly, any imports entering the EU from Turkey as of November 14 this year could be subject to antidumping duties in the future.

“While the fourteen-month long investigation is ongoing, imports will remain volatile and can quickly disrupt the EU market. Registration is, thus, a critical tool to ensure the effectiveness of EU trade defense instruments,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.

The registration request was submitted by EUROFER in September this year, as SteelOrbis previously reported. The antidumping case will be concluded in January 2021.