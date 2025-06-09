 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER:...

EUROFER: EU’s finished steel exports register two percent increase in January-February

Monday, 09 June 2025 10:28:42 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2025-2026/Q2 2025 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), in the first two months of 2025, total EU exports of steel products to third countries increased by four percent. Exports of finished steel products increased by two percent with flat products exports remaining unchanged while long products exports rising by six percent in the same period.

During the first two months, the main destinations for EU steel exports were the United Kingdom, Turkey, the United States, Switzerland, India and Egypt. The first five destinations together accounted for 61 percent of total EU finished product exports. Among the major export destinations, exports of finished products rose remarkably to Algeria by 195 percent and India by 92 percent. In the given period, exports of finished products grew three percent as a result of an increase both in flat and long product exports, by two percent and seven percent respectively. During the same period, flat products accounted for 71 percent of finished product exports overall, EUROFER noted.

In the first two months of 2025, total trade deficit including semis amounted to 3 million mt per month. The deficit in the finished product trade made up 2.4 million mt of this amount.


Tags: Longs Flats European Union Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - June 9, 2025 

09 Jun | Longs and Billet

France’s steel product import value down 11.1 percent in Q1

09 Jun | Steel News

France’s steel product export value down 5.1 percent in January-March

09 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 6, 2025 

06 Jun | Longs and Billet

June scrap pricing seen sideways to down following start of new Trump Section 232 steel tariffs

05 Jun | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 5, 2025 

05 Jun | Longs and Billet

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 4, 2025 

04 Jun | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 4.7% in late May

04 Jun | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – June 3, 2025 

03 Jun | Longs and Billet

Japan’s steel exports down 1.1 percent in January-April

30 May | Steel News