 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EUROFER...

EUROFER and 43 European organizations call for stronger EU trade defense measures

Friday, 09 October 2026 12:13:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

A coalition of 44 European industry organizations, including the European Steel Association (EUROFER), has called on EU member states to strengthen trade defense measures to address unfair trade practices, persistent global overcapacity and state-driven market distortions.

In a joint statement, the organizations warned that European upstream and downstream industries face increasing pressure from unfair competition and oversupply, while high energy costs are already weighing on their competitiveness.

The signatories pointed to the EU's goods trade deficit with China, which reached approximately €359.8 billion in 2025, equivalent to almost €1 billion per day. According to the organizations, this imbalance reflects broader structural distortions that weaken Europe's industrial base and increase strategic dependencies.

More effective use of antidumping, antisubsidy and safeguard measures sought

The coalition also urged the European Commission to make more effective use of existing trade defence instruments, including antidumping duties, antisubsidy measures and safeguards.

The organizations called for stronger action against circumvention practices, greater consideration of environmental and social costs when calculating dumping margins and duties, and a value-chain approach to addressing unfair trade practices.

At the same time, they stressed that trade defence measures should avoid negative impacts on closely integrated European value chains, particularly those involving the EU's trading partners such as Norway, Switzerland and the UK.

New policy tools proposed to address state-driven distortions

The other priority involves developing a new targeted policy framework to address state-driven distortions originating in third countries.

According to the joint statement, government-driven investment in production facilities outside the EU has contributed to additional volumes of underpriced exports entering the European market. The organizations therefore called for new policy instruments that would address these distortions while remaining consistent with the EU's international obligations and taking account of entire industrial value chains.

Alongside EUROFER, the signatories include European Metals, industriAll Europe, the European Chemical Industry Council (Cefic), European Aluminium, the European Association of Automotive Suppliers (CLEPA), and other organizations representing manufacturing and industrial sectors across Europe.

Tags: European Union Quotas & Duties Opinion 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

Similar articles

Cinzia Vezzosi: Companies have reached their limits, Europe now needs a competitiveness strategy

08 Oct | Interview

EU steel value chain warns Brussels over widening downstream competitiveness gap

09 Sep | Steel News

How does the European market view quota system changes?

17 Aug | Steel News

Acerinox's Q2 profit jumps as US business, EU trade measures boost results

27 Jul | Steel News

EU's new steel import quota system reshapes sourcing strategies for Belgian traders

14 Jul | Steel News

ICT International: EU steel policies risk undermining Europe’s industrial base

13 Jul | Steel News

BIR warns new EU steel trade rules could impact global recycling markets

15 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER: EU steel exports to US down 34% one year after Trump’s 50% tariffs

04 Jun | Steel News

Major EU countries push for tougher trade policy against China

26 May | Steel News

New EU steel trade protection measures get approval from parliament, European steel industry welcomes decision

20 May | Steel News