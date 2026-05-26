Major EU countries push for tougher trade policy against China

Several major European Union member states are pushing for a tougher trade and industrial policy toward China as concerns grow over market distortions, industrial overcapacity and the impact of Chinese exports on European manufacturing.

According to media reports, A France-led group of five EU countries, including Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and Lithuania, are calling for stronger trade defense tools and expanded market protection measures ahead of key discussions in Brussels on the bloc’s future China strategy.

European governments seek stronger trade protections

The push reflects increasing concern within Europe over Chinese industrial overcapacity, subsidized exports, and growing pressure on European manufacturing sectors including steel, automotive and clean technologies.

EU member states are reportedly urging the European Commission to make greater use of antidumping measures, anti-subsidy investigations, foreign subsidy rules, and procurement restrictions. The discussions come as the EU increasingly seeks to balance economic ties with China against industrial security and strategic autonomy objectives.

Germany shifts toward tougher stance

Germany, traditionally viewed as one of Europe’s more China-friendly economies due to strong industrial ties, is reportedly supporting stronger trade instruments amid rising concern over unfair competition and economic dependency risks. However, the country is having an internal debate on revising ties and has yet to sign the paper.