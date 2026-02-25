European Commission seeks clarity after US Supreme Court ruling

The European Commission has called on the US to provide full clarity on the steps it intends to take following the recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the US on reciprocal trade tariffs. The commission stated that the current situation is not conducive to delivering the “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial” transatlantic trade relationship outlined in the EU-US joint statement of August 2025.

The US president Donald Trump began enforcing a temporary 10 percent global tariff on all imported goods as of February 24, after the US Supreme Court ruled that the previous broad tariffs imposed under emergency powers were unlawful, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

EU insists commitments must be respected

The Commission stressed that EU companies and exporters must receive fair treatment, predictability and legal certainty.

“As the US’ largest trading partner, the EU expects the US to honor its commitments set out in the joint statement - just as the EU stands by its commitments,” the Commission said. In particular, Brussels underlined that EU products must continue to benefit from the most competitive treatment, with no tariff increases beyond the previously agreed ceiling.

The Commission reiterated that tariffs function as taxes, raising costs for businesses and consumers. It warned that unpredictable tariff measures undermine market confidence and disrupt global supply chains.

Officials noted that the EU remains in close contact with the US administration. On February 21, EU Trade Commissioner Maroš Šefčovič held discussions with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

The EU stated that it will continue working toward lowering tariffs as foreseen in the Joint Statement, with the priority of preserving a stable and predictable transatlantic trading environment. At the same time, the bloc reaffirmed its broader strategy of expanding comprehensive “zero-tariff” trade agreements worldwide and strengthening the open, rules-based global trading system.