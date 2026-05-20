New EU steel trade protection measures get approval from parliament, European steel industry welcomes decision

The European Parliament has announced that it has approved new trade protection measures aimed at shielding the EU steel industry from the impact of global overcapacity and rising imports once the current safeguard regime expires on June 30, 2026. The new regulation, agreed between the European Parliament and the Council, introduces stricter tariff-rate quotas, higher customs duties and enhanced traceability requirements for imported steel products. The legislation will now require formal approval by the Council before entering into force on July 1, 2026.

Under the new framework, tariff-free steel import quotas will be reduced to 18.3 million mt annually, representing a 47 percent reduction compared to 2024 quota levels. Imports exceeding quota volumes will face a 50 percent customs duty, up from the current 25 percent. Ukraine's situation as a candidate country with special security concerns shall be considered when allocating country quotas.

The approved framework also confirms that the exemption allowing certain imports of Russian steel slabs will not be prolonged. The move reflects the EU’s broader efforts to reduce industrial dependence on Russian steel products following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EUROFER calls for action on energy prices

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has welcomed the Parliament’s approval of the EU’s new steel trade protection measure, describing it as a major step toward defending the sector against rising imports, global overcapacity and increasing international protectionism. The association also underlined that protecting European steel production and securing European steel demand must go hand in hand. EUROFER therefore called for the same strategic approach to be extended to downstream steel-containing goods to strengthen the wider European industrial value chain.

EUROFER added that further action remains necessary to support the sector, particularly through tackling high energy prices, delivering an effective Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism and addressing global steel overcapacity.