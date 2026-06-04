EUROFER: EU steel exports to US down 34% one year after Trump’s 50% tariffs

European steel exports to the US have declined by one-third since the introduction of the US administration’s 50 percent steel tariffs, according to new data released by the European Steel Association (EUROFER).

The association reported that EU steel exports to the US fell by 34 percent year on year during the three quarters following the implementation of the tariffs on June 4, 2025. Export volumes declined from 2.93 million mt to 1.94 million mt over the period.

Tariffs continue to weigh on European steel sector

The 50 percent tariffs were introduced under the US Section 232 framework and were later expanded to cover a range of steel-intensive downstream products. According to EUROFER, steel and aluminum remain the only sectors still subject to the full 50 percent US tariff rate, with the measures continuing to affect both European steel producers and manufacturing supply chains.

The association stated that the sharp decline in exports demonstrates the ongoing impact of the tariffs on transatlantic steel trade.

EU-US trade agreement includes safeguard provisions

The figures were released shortly after EU member states approved legislation implementing the latest EU-US trade arrangement.

Under the agreement, the European Commission has the authority to suspend parts of the deal if the United States continues applying tariffs above 15% beyond the end of 2026 on steel- and aluminum-intensive derivative products that became subject to US tariffs after June 4, 2025.

The arrangement also foresees further discussions between Brussels and Washington regarding:

tariff-rate quota (TRQ) solutions,

steel and aluminum trade,

cooperation to address global overcapacity.

EUROFER calls for permanent solution

Axel Eggert, general director of EUROFER, said the data clearly illustrates the impact of the tariffs on European exports and argued that market access issues remain unresolved one year after the measures took effect.

According to Eggert, both sides share an interest in maintaining strong transatlantic cooperation, but he stressed that balanced trading conditions have not yet been restored.