BIR warns new EU steel trade rules could impact global recycling markets

As the global voice of the recycling industry, the Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) underlines that the EU’s newly adopted steel trade regulation affecting steel markets may also have implications for secondary raw materials markets and international steel trade. The new regulation will enter into force on July 1, 2026, replacing the current steel safeguard regime.

Noting that recycled steel is a globally traded commodity and a key raw material for circular steel production, particularly in electric arc furnace (EAF)-based steelmaking, the BIR stated that changes to steel import conditions, quota allocations and origin verification requirements could affect trade flows and commercial practices throughout the global steel recycling value chain.

Melt-and-pour requirement introduced

Aside from the 47 percent reduction in tariff rate quotas and duty raised to 50 percent, the regulation also introduces a “melt and pour” origin requirement, under which the origin of steel will be determined by the country where it was first melted and poured.

BIR noted that the European Commission is expected to adopt an implementing act by August 31, 2026, specifying the documentation importers will need to provide to demonstrate compliance with the new requirement. The organization said the measure will have important implications for steel trade and supply-chain traceability.

Industry invited to participate in consultation

BIR welcomed the European Commission's public consultation, which runs from June 4 to July 2, 2026, and seeks input from steel producers, steel users, traders, importers and industry associations on practical methods for verifying melt-and-pour origin. The association encouraged companies involved in ferrous scrap collection, processing, trading and recycled steel production to participate in the consultation process.

According to BIR, the consultation offers an opportunity for the recycling industry to contribute technical expertise and help ensure that the evidentiary framework remains practical, proportionate and compatible with established recycling and scrap trading practices.

Support for open global recycling markets

BIR reiterated its support for open, fair and effectively regulated global markets for recycled materials, arguing that such markets are essential for both environmental objectives and industrial competitiveness.

The bureau stated that future trade policy should strengthen rather than hinder the role of recycling in improving resource security, supporting circular economy goals and developing resilient supply chains.