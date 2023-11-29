﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER: Absence of global arrangement on steel jeopardizes EU steel industry’s decarbonization efforts

Wednesday, 29 November 2023 15:06:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has stated following a EU Trade Council meeting that the EU and the US are still far from reaching an agreement to advance climate protection, fight trade distortions in the global industry and solve the EU-US trade dispute by the end of 2023.

The association warns that the absence of a Global Arrangement on Sustainable Steel risks jeopardizing the European steel industry’s decarbonization efforts and is a missed opportunity for both ensuring fair trade and advancing on climate protection.

According to the OECD, current non-market excess capacity in the global steel industry has reached 600 million mt, and a further 150 million mt is expected to come on stream in the next three years. In addition to China, new sources of excess capacity are growing in ASEAN countries, South Asia, the Middle East, and North Africa. “This new conventional, carbon-intensive capacity will lock-in CO2 emissions for decades to come, resulting in more CO2 emissions than the entire EU steel industry combined and wiping out all EU steel industry emission reduction efforts up to 2050 in just three years,” Axel Eggert, director general of EUROFER, said.


Tags: European Union Steelmaking Opinion 

Similar articles

Sciamarelli: Steel output and consumption continue to decline in EU

28 Nov | Steel News

EUROFER calls on EU and US to address carbon-intensive excess capacity

13 Oct | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS: EU may adjust quotas amid higher long product imports

19 Sep | Steel News

EUROFER: High electricity prices hamper decarbonization efforts

24 Jul | Steel News

EUROFER: EU industrial policy should be more encompassing, scrap should be included in list of critical raw material

17 Mar | Steel News

Assofermet: Restrictions on scrap exports from EU raise concerns

15 Mar | Interview

Energy prices become key factor in European metallurgical market in 2022

03 Feb | Steel News

Assofermet: Worst period is behind us and concerns about a possible heavy recession are slowly subsiding

23 Dec | Interview

Assofermet seeks talks with Acciaierie d'Italia on unilateral price hikes

26 Apr | Steel News

EuRIC seeks gradualism in application of any restrictions on EU scrap exports

18 Nov | Steel News