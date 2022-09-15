Euro area industrial output up down 2.3 percent in July from June

Thursday, 15 September 2022 12:24:32 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with June 2022.

Industrial production in June had risen by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In July this year, compared with July 2021, industrial production moved down by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to June, in July this year the production of durable goods was down by 1.6 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods dropped by 4.2 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by one percent in the EU-27, month on month. In July this year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.8 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved up by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in July the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Lithuania (6.5%), Sweden (5.8%) and Malta (4.2%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in July this year production of capital goods declined by 5.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 1.8 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.1 percent in the euro area and up by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy advanced by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In July, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Bulgaria (17.6%), Denmark (12.0%) and Poland (10.3%), while Ireland (-23.7%), Estonia and Slovakia (both -6.4%) and Belgium (-5.1%) registered the highest decreases.