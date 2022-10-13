Euro area industrial output up 1.5 percent in August from July

Thursday, 13 October 2022 12:08:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.1 percent in the EU-27, as compared with July 2022.

Industrial production in July had dropped by 2.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In August this year, compared with August 2021, industrial production moved up by 2.5 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to July, in August this year the production of durable goods was up by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods rose by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In August this year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.5 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved down by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in August the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (16.6%), Estonia (5.0%) and Denmark (4.3%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in August this year production of capital goods increased by 8.2 percent in the euro area and by 8.9 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by seven percent in the euro area and by 4.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 0.5 percent in the euro area and advanced by 0.1 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy was down by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In August, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Bulgaria (16.5%), Lithuania (14.4%) and Denmark (14.1%), while Belgium (-10.3%), Luxembourg (-2.5%) and Slovakia (-2.0%) registered the highest decreases.