Euro area industrial output up 0.9 percent in September from August

Tuesday, 15 November 2022 11:42:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.9 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, as compared with August this year.

Industrial production in August had risen by two percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In September this year, compared with September 2021, industrial production moved up by 4.9 percent in the euro area and by 5.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to August, in September this year the production of durable goods was down by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods rose by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 3.6 percent in the euro area and by 3.1 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In September this year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved down by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by two percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in September the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (11.9%), Belgium (7.1%), and Hungary and the Netherlands (both 1.6%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in September this year production of capital goods increased by 13.5 percent in the euro area and by 14.3 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by 3.6 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.4 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 5.7 percent in the euro area and by 8.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy was down by three percent in the euro area and by 2.8 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In September, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (31.0%), Denmark (19.0%) and Malta (14.2%), while Estonia (-7.5%), Latvia (-3.7%) and Slovakia (-1.9%) registered the highest decreases.