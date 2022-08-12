Euro area industrial output up 0.7 percent in June from May

Friday, 12 August 2022 15:54:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production increased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.6 percent in the EU-27, as compared with May 2022.

Industrial production in May had risen by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In June this year, compared with June 2021, industrial production advanced by 2.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June this year the production of durable goods was down by 0.6 percent in the euro area and 1.1 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods increased by 2.6 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods fell by 3.2 percent in the euro area and by 2.3 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In June this year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 0.1 percent in the euro area and was down 0.3 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved up by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Ireland (6.7%), Malta (4.8%) and Greece (3.4%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in June this year production of capital goods moved up by 7.6 percent in the euro area and by 7.5 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was up by four percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 0.5 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods fell by 1.1 percent in the euro area and up by 2.6 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy remained stable in the euro area and increased by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In June, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (25.4%), Denmark (25.0%) and Bulgaria (17.4%), while Belgium (-11.6%), Slovakia (-5.7%) and Romania (-3.7%) registered the highest decreases.