Euro area industrial output down two percent in Oct from Sept

In October this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production dropped by two percent in the euro area and by 1.9 percent in the EU-27, as compared with September this year.

Industrial production in September had risen by 0.8 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In October this year, compared with October 2021, industrial production moved up by 3.4 percent in the euro area and by 3.7 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to September, in October this year the production of durable goods was down by 1.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.5 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods declined by 0.6 percent both in the euro area in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods rose by 0.3 percent in the euro area and by 0.2 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In October this year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved down by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.5 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in October the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Slovakia (1.3%), Lithuania (1.1%), Greece (0.5%) and Austria (0.2%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in October this year production of capital goods increased by 9.2 percent in the euro area and by 9.9 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 2.9 percent in the euro area and by 2.5 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 10.5 percent in the euro area and by 11.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy was down by 8.7 percent in the euro area and by nine percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In October, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Ireland (53.2%), Denmark (10.7%) and Malta (7.2%), while Estonia (-5.8%), Luxembourg (-3.8%) and Belgium (-2.8%) registered the highest decreases.