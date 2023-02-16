Euro area industrial output down 1.1 percent in Dec from Nov

Thursday, 16 February 2023 11:48:29 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production declined by 1.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 percent in the EU-27, as compared with November last year.

Industrial production in November had risen by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In December last year, compared with December 2021, industrial production moved down by 1.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.4 in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to November, in December last year the production of durable goods was down by 1.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods decreased by 0.4 percent in the euro area and by 0.3 percent in the EU-27, both on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods declined by one percent in the euro area and rose by one percent in the EU-27, month on month. In December last year, the production of intermediate goods fell by 2.8 percent in the euro area and by 2.4 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy moved up by 1.3 percent both in the euro area and in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in December the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (13.5%), Portugal (4.1%) and Hungary (3.8%).

As compared to the same month of 2021, in December last year production of capital goods remained unchanged in the euro area and increased by 1.7 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 1.3 percent in the euro area and by 2.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods declined by 6.9 percent in the euro area and by 6.2 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods rose by 7.9 percent in the euro area and by 11.1 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy was down by 9.3 percent in the euro area and by 9.5 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In December, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Denmark (26.1%), Malta (17.1%) and Hungary and Poland (both 5.8%), while Slovakia (-13.1%), Estonia (-15.1%) and Luxembourg (-8.4%) registered the highest decreases.