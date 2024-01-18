Euro area industrial output down 0.3 percent in November from October

Thursday, 18 January 2024 12:59:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.3 percent in the euro area and 0.2 percent the EU-27, as compared with October.

Industrial production in October last year had decreased by 0.7 percent in the euro area and by 0.5 percent the EU-27 compared to September. In November last year, compared with November 2022, industrial production moved down by 6.8 percent in the euro area and 5.8 percent in the EU-27. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to October last year, in November the production of durable goods went down by 2.0 percent in the euro area and by 1.8 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods fell by 0.8 percent in both areas on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods increased by 1.2 percent in the euro area and by 1.7 percent in the EU-27, month on month. In November, the production of intermediate goods went down by 0.6 percent in the euro area and by 0.7 percent in the EU-27, while the production of energy increased by 0.9 percent in the euro area and 0.7 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in November the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Denmark (9.1%), Slovenia (3.7%), and Portugal (3.4%) while the biggest decreases were recorded in Greece (4.1%), Slovakia (4.0%) and Belgium (3.8%).

As compared to the same month of 2022, in November last year production of capital goods decreased by 10.3 percent in the euro area and 8.7 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 8.0 percent in the euro area and by 8.4 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 5.2 percent in the euro area and by 5.6 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods decreased by 6.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.8 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 0.8 percent in the euro area and increased by 1.0 percent in the EU-27, all on year-on-year basis.

In November, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Denmark (14.4%), Croatia (4.8%) and Sweden (3.4%), while Ireland (30.4%), Belgium (11.6%) and Bulgaria (10.9%) registered the sharpest decreases.