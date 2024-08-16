 |  Login 
Euro area industrial output down 0.1 percent in June from May

Friday, 16 August 2024 13:33:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, seasonally-adjusted industrial production decreased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and remained stable in the EU-27, as compared with May.

Industrial production in May this year had fallen by 0.9 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27. In June this year, compared with June 2023, industrial production moved down by 3.9 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27 countries. These figures are released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union.

As compared to May, in June the production of durable goods increased by 3.8 percent in the euro area and by 3.2 percent in the EU-27, while the production of capital goods rose by 0.9 percent in both areas on month-on-month basis. In the given month, output of non-durable consumer goods went down by 2.5 percent in the euro area and 2.0 percent in the EU-27, both month on month. In June, the production of intermediate goods went up by 0.7 percent in both areas, while the production of energy increased by 1.9 percent in the euro area and 1.4 percent in the EU-27, all month on month.

Among the member states, in June the highest month-on-month increases were registered in Romania (4.0%), Finland (3.6%) and Slovakia (2.1%), while the biggest decreases were recorded in Ireland (7.8%), Belgium (6.5%) and Croatia and Portugal (both 3.7%).

As compared to the same month of 2023, in June this year production of capital goods fell by 7.8 percent in the euro area and 7.1 percent in the EU-27. In the same month, production of durable consumer goods was down by 2.1 percent in the euro area and by 2.0 percent in the EU-27, while production of intermediate goods fell by 1.5 percent in the euro area and by 1.2 percent in the EU-27, all year on year. In the given month, production of non-durable consumer goods increased by 0.1 percent in the euro area and by 0.9 percent in the EU-27, while production of energy increased by 2.6 percent in both areas, all on year-on-year basis.

In June, the highest year-on-year increases were registered in Greece (9.5%), Cyprus (8.8%) and Malta (6.3%), while Ireland (17.4%), Croatia (8.3%) and Latvia (5.5%) registered the sharpest decreases.


