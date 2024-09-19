Euro area construction output unchanged in July from June

According to first estimates released by Eurostat, the Statistical Office of the European Union, in July this year the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in the European Union member states (EU-27) increased by 0.2 percent compared to June and went down by 2.4 percent compared to the same month of 2023. In June, production in the construction sector had increased by 0.3 percent month on month.

In the euro area, the seasonally-adjusted production of the construction sector in June remained stable month on month and fell by 2.2 percent year on year. In June, production had decreased by 2.2 percent month on month.

Building construction in the EU-27 in July moved down by 0.2 percent month on month and by 4.6 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region went down 0.7 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year. In the euro area, building construction was down 0.8 percent compared to the previous month and by 3.5 percent year on year, while civil engineering output in the region remained stable month on month and increased by 0.2 percent year on year.

As compared to June, construction output in July increased by 7.7 percent in Belgium, by 6.8 percent in Czechia, and by 3.2 percent in Slovenia, while it decreased by 2.2 percent in France, by 1.6 percent in Slovakia and by 1.3 percent in the Netherlands.

As compared to July 2023, construction output in July this year increased by 2.5 percent in both Bulgaria and Spain, by 2.0 percent in Czechia and by 1.7 percent in Portugal, while it decreased by 12.0 percent in Slovenia, by 7.8 percent in the Netherlands and by 7.5 percent in Sweden.