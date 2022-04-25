EU may ban oil imports from Russia in new round of sanctions

Monday, 25 April 2022 17:25:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission is expected to adopt a sixth package of sanctions against Russia this week. At the beginning of this month, the Commission proposed the fifth package of sanctions against Russia and the European Council accepted the proposed package, imposing a fifth package of economic and individual sanctions against the country, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The new package of sanctions may include a ban on oil imports from Russia as the Commission was working on additional sanctions regarding such imports, and may involve more Russian banks being banned from the SWIFT payment system. The sanctions on oil imports may differ depending on the type of oil and delivery, while imposing an embargo, setting a price cap and a payment mechanism are some options considered, according to media reports.