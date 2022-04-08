EU initiates AD duty expiry review on HRC from China, not to include recent sales

Friday, 08 April 2022 15:27:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it has initiated an expiry review of the antidumping (AD) duty on imports of certain hot rolled flat products of iron, non-alloy or other alloy steel from China.

While the initiation of this review caused a stir in the market since China started exporting hot rolled coil in March with Russia and Ukraine being out of the market, the review covers the period from January 1, 2021, to December 31, 2021. Accordingly, this review will not take the latest hot rolled sales from China into consideration and does not aim to curb the emergence of Chinese exports following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, SteelOrbis understands.

With current duties on Chinese hot rolled coil standing at high rates of 18.1-35.9 percent, the EU market is not expected to be impacted much by rising Chinese exports, though negotiations are still being carried out for some volumes.

The investigation will be concluded within 12 months and in any case no later than 15 months from the date of publication of the notice.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208 10 00, 7208 25 00, 7208 26 00, 7208 27 00, 7208 36 00, 7208 37 00, 7208 38 00, 7208 39 00, 7208 40 00, 7208 52 10, 7208 52 99, 7208 53 10, 7208 53 90, 7208 54 00, 7211 13 00, 7211 14 00, 7211 19 00, ex 7225 19 10, 7225 30 90, ex 7225 40 60, 7225 40 90, ex 7226 19 10, 7226 91 91 and 7226 91 99.