EU extends restrictive measures against Russia for another year, 10th package of sanctions proposed

Wednesday, 22 February 2023 13:38:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Council has announced that it has extended the restrictive measures targeting Russian individuals and economic relations with Russia until February 24, 2024. The decision was made considering Russia’s illegal occupation of certain non-government-controlled areas of Ukraine in the oblasts of Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

In addition, European Commission (EC) president Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the EU will turn up the pressure against Russia with a 10th package of sanctions. The EC proposes further export bans worth more than €11 billion, to deprive the Russian economy of critical technology and industrial goods and further restrict the export of advanced tech goods.

“We now have in place the toughest sanctions ever introduced by the European Union. And we have to ensure that they are strictly applied. Therefore, our 10th package introduces new measures to prevent circumvention. We will track oligarchs trying to hide or to sell their assets to escape sanctions. And together with member states we will set up an overview of all frozen assets of the Russian central bank held in the EU,” Ursula von der Leyen, said.