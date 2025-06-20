EU backs Turkey’s hydrogen project

Turkey’s national gas supply company Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has announced that the EU has launched a €3 million technical assistance project to help Turkey develop its green and low-carbon hydrogen ecosystem. BOTAŞ will be the main beneficiary of the project.

The “Boosting Green and Low-Carbon Hydrogen in Turkey” project aims to increase the institutional capacity, to provide training and know-how on hydrogen, to offer specialized technical support and preparation of reports, studies and analysis. It will also assess the compatibility and availability of BOTAŞ’ infrastructure to accommodate hydrogen for storage as well as to prepare a hydrogen master network plan.

Within the scope of this goal, the EU has also floated a tender for the project on its Funding & Tenders Portal. The deadline for submitting bids is July 15.