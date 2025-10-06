Turkey and EU relaunch high-level climate dialogue to deepen strategic cooperation

According to a statement released by the Turkish Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Turkey and the European Union have officially relaunched their High-Level Climate Dialogue, with Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum meeting EU Climate Action Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra in Brussels for the third round of talks.

The discussions focused on expanding bilateral cooperation in climate action, trade, and technological innovation, and on setting up new joint working groups to address shared priorities. The previous rounds were held in 2021 and 2022.

Minister Kurum said they held extensive consultations and took several important decisions, describing the talks as both “productive and comprehensive”.

Expanding cooperation across multiple fields

Minister Kurum stressed the dialogue’s role in advancing Turkey’s 2053 Net Zero targets and ensuring access to climate finance.

He underlined Turkey’s determination to strengthen collaboration with the EU across strategic areas. He explained that Turkey and the EU had agreed to work together to boost trade volume, capture emerging climate technologies, and carry out joint R&D activities.

He confirmed that new working groups will be formed, including on Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) negotiations. These groups will also cover economic, industrial, and foreign policy areas, reflecting the breadth of Turkey-EU relations and Turkey’s growing $200 billion trade volume with the EU.

Key climate topics on the agenda

The High-Level Dialogue addressed several critical issues shaping the green transition, including:

Energy transition and climate finance

EU Green Taxonomy alignment

Emissions trading systems

Adaptation and just transition policies

Kurum emphasized that they shared Turkey’s climate roadmap, its 2053 Net Zero Emissions targets, its enacted Climate Law, and the work on the Emissions Trading System and Green Taxonomy. He added that they also discussed climate justice and an inclusive just transition, as well as Turkey’s Turkey’s candidacy for the COP31 presidency.

Turkey’s COP31 bid highlighted

A central topic during the meeting was Turkey’s candidacy to host COP31. Kurum presented Turkey’s case, emphasizing its strategic geographic position, its commitment to a fair and inclusive presidency, and its track record of support from key European nations.

“Turkey deserves this role. At worst, COP31 should be co-presided by Turkey and Australia. A Turkish presidency would serve the interests of both Turkey and EU member states,” Kurum stated.