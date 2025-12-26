BCSD Turkey outlines 14 recommendations for companies navigating green transition

Ediz Günsel, chairman of Business Council for Sustainable Development Turkey (BCSD Turkey), has shared 14 key recommendations aimed at helping companies strengthen resilience and safeguard competitiveness during the green transition.

Turkey has enacted its first Climate Law and is progressing toward the establishment of a national Emissions Trading System (ETS), while the National Circular Economy Strategy and Action Plan has entered into force. Combined with the European Union’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), these developments have made carbon reporting a central issue for exporting sectors, accelerating both environmental and economic transformation for Turkish companies.

“The green transition is no longer merely a compliance process; it has become a new competitive parameter for the business world,” Günsel stated, underlining that the way companies manage this shift will be decisive for long-term growth and sustained access to international markets.

Focus on strategy, energy and collaboration

Günsel emphasized that successful green transformation depends on strong commitment from top management and the integration of the green transition into strategic plans.

Energy transition stands out as a core pillar. Shifting toward renewable energy sources not only supports decarbonisation targets but also offers long-term cost advantages. In parallel, investments in energy efficiency projects and technologies remain among the most effective tools for improving sustainability performance.

Collaboration is highlighted as another critical factor. Cross-sector joint investments, circular production models and partnerships across value chains can accelerate transformation and unlock new business opportunities.

Value chains, technology and risk management

Inclusiveness across the value chain is presented as a prerequisite for meaningful progress. Günsel stressed the importance of the entire value chain in a holistic ecosystem transition.

Flexibility in business models and investment priorities is also becoming increasingly important. Diversifying activities and directing capital toward sustainable new areas are seen as key components of long-term resilience.

Companies are encouraged to systematically assess the risks and opportunities arising from the green transition. Such assessments directly influence strategic decision-making and the ability to maintain or enhance competitive advantage.

Technological transformation plays a central role in this process. The integration of digitalization and artificial intelligence into business operations is identified as a priority tool for improving efficiency and innovation capacity.

Partnerships, governance and human capital

Public-private partnerships are identified as an important enabler, particularly for infrastructure projects and capital-intensive transformation investments. Public support mechanisms can help accelerate implementation timelines.

Günsel also highlighted the growing importance of robust reporting, assurance and communication frameworks. Establishing reliable measurement, monitoring, reporting and verification systems strengthens governance quality and builds trust among investors.

Investment in people remains a decisive success factor. Employee engagement, skills development and a culture of continuous learning are essential for ensuring that the success of the transformation.

Speed, finance and timing

Speed is increasingly decisive. Companies that adapt quickly and act proactively are more likely to emerge as leaders in the green transition.

Access to finance is closely linked to transparency and credibility. Developing reliable and transparent projects aligned with international standards is one of the most critical factors enabling companies to secure sustainable finance.

Finally, Günsel stressed the importance of timing. Given the threshold at which Turkey currently stands in its green transition, he urged the business community to intensify efforts and act collectively to ensure that Turkish companies emerge as winners in the transformation process.