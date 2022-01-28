Erdemir Romania’s capacity increases to 120,000 mt in 20th year

Friday, 28 January 2022 15:06:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish integrated steelmaker OYAK Mining and Metallurgy Group has announced that Erdemir, which is part of the group, has already completed its 20th year at its electrical steel plant in Romania, which it acquired in 2002, and has increased its annual production capacity there to 120,000 mt. In 2002 the plant’s capacity was 20,000 mt.

A producer of one of the main inputs of the engine and generator industry, electrical steel, Erdemir Romania offers its low magnetic loss electrical steel products to customers in the US, Europe and Turkey.

In addition, Erdemir Romania is working on the development and production of electric steel qualities at its modern annealing and coating lines for electric car traction motors, for which demand is increasing rapidly.