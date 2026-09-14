Erdemir Romania to develop high-value-added steel production for electrification transition

Erdemir Romania, part of OYAK Mining Metallurgy, is focusing on developing next-generation E-Car steels used in traction motors for electric vehicles, as well as thinner products with lower magnetic losses, amid accelerating electrification and energy transition. The company, which has an annual production capacity of 150,000 mt, exports 90 percent of its output to European countries and the US.

With more than 50 years of production experience in electrical steel, Erdemir Romania manufactures non-grain-oriented electrical steel used in the cores of electric motors and generators.

Product range to be expanded with E-Car steels

As electrification becomes increasingly widespread across applications ranging from electric vehicles to renewable energy technologies, Erdemir Romania is continuing its work on E-Car steels used in electric vehicle traction motors. The company is also focusing on developing thinner products with lower magnetic losses, aiming to advance its high-value-added steel production for Europe's electrification transition.

Highlighting the importance of electrical steel in the energy transition, Murat Yalçıntaş, OYAK general manager and Erdemir chairman, said, “Electrical steel lies at the very heart of this entire transformation, from electric vehicles to renewable energy technologies. As Erdemir Romania, we have more than 50 years of established production experience in Târgovişte. Moreover, we directly export 90 percent of our production.”

İsdemir's hot rolled coils begin to be used at Romanian plant

As part of efforts to enhance Erdemir Romania's production capabilities, hot rolled coils suitable for electrical steel applications developed at İsdemir have begun to be used at the Romanian plant.

Mr. Yalçıntaş stated that the use of the hot rolled coils developed at İsdemir supports the plant's capacity and efficiency.

Product range to be expanded in Germany, Poland, Hungary, France and the US

With its proximity to European markets and its production infrastructure, Erdemir Romania operates as one of OYAK Mining Metallurgy's production and export hubs in Europe.

“In this period when renewable energy technologies are becoming increasingly widespread, we will continue to expand the range of products we offer to markets such as Germany, Poland, Hungary, France and the US,” Yalçıntaş, said.