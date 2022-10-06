﻿
Entergy’s solar project to power US Steel plants in Arkansas

Thursday, 06 October 2022 13:37:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The Arkansas Public Service Commission has approved US-based electric power generation, transmission and distribution company Entergy Arkansas’ 250 MW Driver Solar Project located near Osceola in Mississippi County.

The Driver Solar project will be the largest solar facility in Arkansas and is expected to be completed in late 2024.

The plant will provide renewable power to both US Steel’s Big River Steel facility and its $3 billion steel mill currently under construction in Mississippi County.

“Driver Solar not only helps us meet our robust sustainability goals, but it will also help us deliver sustainable steel solutions for our customers. The renewable energy generated will power the production of verdeXTM, our advanced sustainable steel product, which is composed of up to 90 percent recycled steel content, as well as other products produced at our Big River Works facility,” Richard Fruehauf, US Steel senior vice president, chief strategy and sustainability officer, said.


