Energy-intensive industries in EU call on EC to limit natural gas prices

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 14:47:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint letter from the energy-intensive industries in the EU regarding energy prices.

According to the letter, with natural gas spot prices in the EU peaking at €334/MWh TTF two weeks ago, 10 times more than US prices and well above the prices in Asia, it is clear that any relation with a normal market has been lost. As a result, destructive consequences on industrial users of natural gas and electricity are inevitable.

“The last weeks saw a great number of industrial plants shutting their doors or reducing their production in Europe and more are expected in the forthcoming weeks. These massive plant curtailments will increase Europe’s dependency on third markets for strategic supply chains and will drastically increase global carbon emissions,” the letter said. The effects of those closures are also starting to have a severe impact on value chains. Many energy-intensive industries have no reason to continue production and invest in Europe.

The energy-intensive industries in the EU call on the European Council to urgently introduce EU-wide measures aimed at limiting the price of natural gas and also measures designed to disconnect electricity prices from gas prices, ahead of the Extraordinary Energy Council meeting on Friday this week. The letter also said that the temporary crisis state aid framework also needs to be adjusted to this new reality.