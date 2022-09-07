﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Energy-intensive industries in EU call on EC to limit natural gas prices

Wednesday, 07 September 2022 14:47:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint letter from the energy-intensive industries in the EU regarding energy prices.

According to the letter, with natural gas spot prices in the EU peaking at €334/MWh TTF two weeks ago, 10 times more than US prices and well above the prices in Asia, it is clear that any relation with a normal market has been lost. As a result, destructive consequences on industrial users of natural gas and electricity are inevitable.

“The last weeks saw a great number of industrial plants shutting their doors or reducing their production in Europe and more are expected in the forthcoming weeks. These massive plant curtailments will increase Europe’s dependency on third markets for strategic supply chains and will drastically increase global carbon emissions,” the letter said. The effects of those closures are also starting to have a severe impact on value chains. Many energy-intensive industries have no reason to continue production and invest in Europe.

The energy-intensive industries in the EU call on the European Council to urgently introduce EU-wide measures aimed at limiting the price of natural gas and also measures designed to disconnect electricity prices from gas prices, ahead of the Extraordinary Energy Council meeting on Friday this week. The letter also said that the temporary crisis state aid framework also needs to be adjusted to this new reality.


Tags: European Union 

Similar articles

Romania’s retail rebar prices striving to rise, wire rod offers at same levels

07 Sep | Longs and Billet

Local and import HRC prices in EU keep climbing due to energy issue

07 Sep | Flats and Slab

German steel federation calls for natural gas price cap

07 Sep | Steel News

Slovenia’s SIJ Group to cut output in Sept-Dec amid high energy prices

07 Sep | Steel News

Slovakia’s US Steel Košice idles BF No.2 for maintenance

07 Sep | Steel News

Fitch: Natural gas supply halt increases likelihood of recession in euro zone

07 Sep | Steel News

Outokumpu delays ferrochrome furnace restart amid high energy prices, stainless steel output to remain normal

07 Sep | Steel News

Axel Eggert: EU should not export its waste to third countries with lower treatment standards

06 Sep | Steel News

ArcelorMittal cuts operations in Europe amid unfavorable market conditions

05 Sep | Steel News

Euro area industrial producer prices up four percent in July from June

05 Sep | Steel News