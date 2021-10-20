Energy intensive industries in EU call for action to tackle energy crisis

Wednesday, 20 October 2021 16:50:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Steel Association (EUROFER) has released a joint statement on the issue of tackling the current unprecedented energy crisis. Accordingly, ahead of the European Council meeting, energy intensive industries in the EU are calling for immediate support to address skyrocketing energy prices, coupled with structural measures securing the affordable low carbon energy required to meet the objectives of the EU Green Deal. Surging energy prices endanger the post-pandemic recovery of the industries, they stated.

Gas and electricity prices have quadrupled or quintupled compared to last year amid the imbalances in the gas market, seasonal factors that have reduced renewable energy production, reduced nuclear energy production, and increased carbon costs passed on in electricity prices.

Energy intensive companies have been forced to cut production or temporarily close plants amid price hikes, their joint statement said. Energy intensive industries need access to affordable low carbon energy sources for a competitive transition towards the climate neutrality target; however, high or volatile energy prices risk jeopardizing their transformation in the medium term.

According to the joint statement, in order to address the imbalances of the gas market, the EU should exert fully its commercial and diplomatic pressure on the major gas suppliers. Furthermore, state aid rules are necessary to enable member states to react more prominently than currently allowed during periods of energy market stress. At the same time, a close monitoring mechanism of electricity and gas markets needs to be established to prevent further outages during the upcoming winter, the statement noted.