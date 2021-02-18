EC to initiate AD duty probe on graphite electrodes from China

Thursday, 18 February 2021 16:14:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it will initiate an antidumping duty (AD) investigation against certain graphite electrode imports from China. The investigation will be launched upon the complaint by Graphite Cova GmbH, Showa Denko Carbon Holding GmbH and Tokai ErftCarbon GmbH made on January 4, 2021, and will cover the period between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020.

The provisional measures are expected to be announced within seven months.

The products subject to the AD investigation currently fall under Customs Statistics Position Numbers 8545 11 00 and 8545 90 90.