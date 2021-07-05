﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EC revises some quota volumes for metallic coated sheets

Monday, 05 July 2021 16:25:43 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The European Commission (EC) has revised the tariff rate quotas regarding metallic coated sheets (4A and 4B categories) for some countries, correcting some clerical errors. According to the revised numbers, volumes for some countries have increased, while volumes for others have decreased. Meanwhile, some quota volumes for three-month periods have changed, while some have remained the same.

The EC has extended the EU’s safeguard measures encompassing 26 steel product categories for another three years until June 30, 2024 and increased the quota volumes by three percent, and a 25 percent tariff duty will be applied on products if the tariff rate quotas are exceeded, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The revised tariff rate quotas may be seen here.


Tags: European Union  quotas & duties  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

05  Jul

Euro area industrial producer prices up 1.3 percent in May from April
30  Jun

US DOC revises AD margin on circular welded pipe from Turkey’s Borusan
28  Jun

EU extends steel safeguard measures for another three years
25  Jun

European Parliament supports EU climate law
24  Jun

EU initiates AD duty probe on HDG from Russia and Turkey