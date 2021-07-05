EC revises some quota volumes for metallic coated sheets

Monday, 05 July 2021 16:25:43 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission (EC) has revised the tariff rate quotas regarding metallic coated sheets (4A and 4B categories) for some countries, correcting some clerical errors. According to the revised numbers, volumes for some countries have increased, while volumes for others have decreased. Meanwhile, some quota volumes for three-month periods have changed, while some have remained the same.

The EC has extended the EU’s safeguard measures encompassing 26 steel product categories for another three years until June 30, 2024 and increased the quota volumes by three percent, and a 25 percent tariff duty will be applied on products if the tariff rate quotas are exceeded, as SteelOrbis previously reported.

The revised tariff rate quotas may be seen here.