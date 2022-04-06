﻿
EC proposes fifth package of sanctions against Russia

Wednesday, 06 April 2022 12:07:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen has stated that the commission has proposed a fifth package of sanctions against Russia as Russia is waging a cruel and ruthless war, not only against Ukraine’s troops, but also against its civilian population. The president noted that it is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this critical point.

According to the proposal for the fifth package of sanctions, the EU will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth €4 billion per year. This will cut another important revenue source for Russia. A full transaction ban on four key Russian banks will be imposed. These four banks represent a 23 percent market share in the Russian banking sector. This will further weaken Russia’s financial system. Russian vessels and Russian-operated vessels will be banned from accessing EU ports. Additionally, the EU will propose a ban on Russian and Belarusian road transport operators. This ban will drastically limit the options for Russian industry to obtain key goods. Specific new import bans worth €5.5 billion will be imposed to cut the money stream of Russia, on products from wood to cement, from seafood to liquor. The EU will implement a number of very targeted measures, such as a general EU ban on participation of Russian companies in public procurement in EU member states.

Finally, the European Commission is also proposing further listings of individuals for sanctions. The commission is working on additional sanctions, including on oil imports.


