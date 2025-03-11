EU lowers quota volumes, introduces new quota caps

The European Commission has announced the findings of its functioning review of the safeguard measure on imports of certain steel products initiated on December 17, 2024, and has made adjustments to the measures. The commission has decreased the tariff-rate quota volumes for some products by lowering the liberalization rate to 0.1 percent from the current one percent to ensure the effectiveness of the measure. The EU’s safeguard measures will still expire on June 30, 2026.

In addition to the decrease in the quota volumes, the commission has also reduced the cap for the “other countries” on non-alloy and other alloy hot rolled sheets and strips (1A) to 13 percent from the previous 15 percent, while it has introduced a 13 percent cap for cold rolled sheets and strips, a 15 percent cap for non-alloy and other alloy wire rod, angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel, a 20 percent cap for metallic coated sheets (4B), tin mill products, non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, rebars, a 25 percent cap for metallic coated sheets (4A), organic coated sheets, stainless bars and light sections and a 30 percent cap for electrical sheets (other than goes)(3B), gas pipes, hollow sections, large welded tubes (25B), and other welded pipes.

Meanwhile, the commission will revoke the carry-over of unused volumes from one quota quarter to the next in the categories where significant import pressure is identified, namely non alloy and other alloy hot rolled sheets and strips, non-alloy and other alloy cold rolled sheets, metallic coated sheets (4A), organic coated sheets, tin mill products, non-alloy and other alloy quarto plates, stainless bars and light sections, non-alloy and other alloy wire rod, angles, shapes and sections of iron or non-alloy steel, sheet piling, gas pipes, hollow sections, seamless stainless tubes and pipes, other seamless tubes, and large welded tubes (25B).