EC eases sanctions on Russian coal to avoid negative impact on energy security of third countries

Friday, 23 September 2022 15:10:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The European Commission has announced that it will ease the sanctions against Russian coal to avoid the negative impact on the energy security of third countries around the globe, in particular of the least developed countries.

With the new regulation, European companies will be permitted to transport coal from Russia to other countries outside Europe. In addition, financing or financial assistance related to such transfers can be carried out by EU operators.

The other products which are now allowed to be transferred to third countries are fertilizers, animal feed, wood and cement, along with coal.

According to its fifth package of sanctions against Russia accepted in April this year, the EU had banned the purchase, import, or delivery of coal from Russia, as SteelOrbis previously reported.