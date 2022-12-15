﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Declining pace of China’s crude steel output slows to 1.4% in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 15 December 2022 12:22:34 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 795.06 million mt, 935.11 million mt and 1225.33 million mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent, 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-October period, the declining pace of crude steel production was 2.2 percent, meaning that, even though output has been going down on month-on-month basis over the past few months, overall production figures for this year in China will be very close to last year’s figures, with the significant falls in the first half by at least a half offset by rises in the second half of the year.

In November this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 67.99 million mt, 74.54 million mt and 109.19 million mt, up 9.7 percent, 7.3 percent and 7.1 percent year on year, while down 4.01 percent, 6.54 percent and 4.93 percent month on month, respectively.


Tags: Pig Iron Crude Steel Raw Mat China Far East Steelmaking 

Similar articles

Ukraine’s steel and pig iron outputs fall further in November

13 Dec | Steel News

Japanese crude steel output up 2.9 percent in October from September

25 Nov | Steel News

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 65% fall in pig iron output in Jan-Sept

22 Nov | Steel News

German crude steel output down 6.9 percent in January-October

21 Nov | Steel News

Russia’s Mechel posts lower output and sales for Q3

18 Nov | Steel News

China’s crude steel output falls by 2.2 percent in January-October

15 Nov | Steel News

Zaporizhstal’s performance remains severely dented by war

03 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s Kardemir posts higher net profit and sales revenues for Jan-Sept

01 Nov | Steel News

Sweden’s SSAB to idle blast furnace in Raahe amid weak demand

26 Oct | Steel News

Baosteel’s net profit down 74.3 percent in July-September

26 Oct | Steel News