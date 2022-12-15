Declining pace of China’s crude steel output slows to 1.4% in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 15 December 2022 12:22:34 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 795.06 million mt, 935.11 million mt and 1225.33 million mt, decreasing by 0.4 percent, 1.4 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively, year on year, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS). In the January-October period, the declining pace of crude steel production was 2.2 percent, meaning that, even though output has been going down on month-on-month basis over the past few months, overall production figures for this year in China will be very close to last year’s figures, with the significant falls in the first half by at least a half offset by rises in the second half of the year.

In November this year, China’s outputs of pig iron, crude steel and finished steel amounted to 67.99 million mt, 74.54 million mt and 109.19 million mt, up 9.7 percent, 7.3 percent and 7.1 percent year on year, while down 4.01 percent, 6.54 percent and 4.93 percent month on month, respectively.