Decline of China’s steel bar exports slows to 6.2% in Jan-Nov amid strong Nov

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 10:46:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 6.96 million mt, down 6.2 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.86 million mt, down 0.2 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.38 million mt in the given period, up 42.8 percent year on year, 4.2 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first ten months.

In November, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.79 million mt, up 135.4 percent year on year, while up 21.5 percent month on month, its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 330,000 mt, up 8.2 percent and up 99.7 percent year on year, while remaining stable and up 3.125 percent, month on month, respectively.