﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Decline of China’s steel bar exports slows to 6.2% in Jan-Nov amid strong Nov

Tuesday, 20 December 2022 10:46:08 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

In the January-November period of the current year, China’s exports of steel bars totaled 6.96 million mt, down 6.2 percent year on year, while wire rod exports amounted to 1.86 million mt, down 0.2 percent year on year. At the same time, China’s export volumes of angles/channels came to 3.38 million mt in the given period, up 42.8 percent year on year, 4.2 percentage points faster than the year-on-year rise recorded in the first ten months.

In November, China’s exports of steel bars amounted to 0.79 million mt, up 135.4 percent year on year, while up 21.5 percent month on month, its exports of wire rod and angles/channels amounted to 160,000 mt and 330,000 mt, up 8.2 percent and up 99.7 percent year on year, while remaining stable and up 3.125 percent, month on month, respectively.


Tags: Merchant Bar Wire Rod Longs China Far East Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 0.1 percent in late Nov

05 Dec | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices up 1.9 percent in mid Nov

24 Nov | Steel News

China’s steel bar exports rise strongly in Oct, down 12.8% in Jan-Oct

21 Nov | Steel News

Longs prices in Bulgaria down sharply due to low demand and competitive imports

17 Nov | Longs and Billet

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 2.1 percent in early November

14 Nov | Steel News

NBS: Local Chinese rebar prices down 3.6 percent in late October

04 Nov | Steel News

Bulgarian domestic longs prices move down

20 Oct | Longs and Billet

CELSA at IREPAS: Lower demand and rising costs result in great volatility in prices

10 Oct | Steel News

Local Bulgarian longs prices mostly move up

23 Sep | Longs and Billet

Bulgarian domestic longs prices follow diverse trends

12 Aug | Longs and Billet