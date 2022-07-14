Decline in China’s steel exports slows in H1, imports show opposite trend

Thursday, 14 July 2022 12:11:37 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

China exported 7.557 million mt of finished steel in June. And though the figure is up 17 percent year on year, it is down 2.6 percent month on month, as announced by the Chinese customs authorities on July 14. Following the sharp increase in May, exports retreated slightly, but in the coming months exports are expected to be relatively strong due to slack local demand in China.

In the first six months of the current year, China exported 33.461 million mt of finished steel, down 10.5 percent year on year. The volume still indicates a reduction compared to last year, but the pace of the decrease has slowed from 16.2 percent in the first five months of the year.

In June this year, China imported 791,000 mt of finished steel, down 36.72 percent year on year and 1.86 percent month on month.

Finished steel imports have been moving down continuously this year. In the January-June period this year, China imported 5.771 million mt of finished steel, down 21.5 percent year on year. The pace of the decline increased from 8.3 percent in the January-May period this year.