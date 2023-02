Tuesday, 21 February 2023 10:08:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Italy-based plantmaker Danieli has announced that its subsidiary Danieli Centro Maskin will supply a new black bar straightening and inspection line to the Barra Mansa Works of Brazilian steelmaker ArcelorMittal Brasil.

The new line will process bars of 25 mm to 120 mm diameter and allow ArcelorMittal Brasil to enhance steel quality for the market.

The new line is expected to be put into operation by 2024.