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Brazilian monthly slab exports fall 30 percent during September

Wednesday, 07 October 2026 17:38:32 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 409,200 metric tons (mt) of slabs during September, down 30 percent from August's total exports at 588,000 mt, according to data from Secex, the foreign trade secretariat of the Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services (MDIC).

The decline was broad-based, with shipments down 18 percent to the US, 46 percent to Mexico and 68 percent to Europe. Insiders told SteelOrbis the production of slabs declined from July to August, while the production of rolled products increased, leaving less material available for exports in subsequent months.

ArcelorMittal Tubarão shipped 160,200 mt to the US at $593/mt, 49,500 mt to Mexico at $650/mt and 30,100 mt to Germany at $575/mt. Ternium shipped 150,500 mt to the US at $650/mt, while ArcelorMittal Pecém sold 15,500 mt to the US at $646/mt and 3,400 mt to Mexico at $714/mt. All prices are FOB.

Meanwhile, Brazil imported 78,600 mt of slabs at $529/mt, all destined for Usiminas, from Vietnam (48,400 mt) and Japan (30,200 mt), also on an FOB basis.

From January through September 2026, Brazil exported 4.844 million mt of slabs, compared with 4.848 million mt in the same period of 2025. The virtually unchanged volume reinforces Brazil's role as a major supplier to the merchant slab market.

Tags: Hrc Slab Semis Flats Brazil South America North America Steelmaking research Production Ternium México ArcelorMittal 
LuizCompagnoni
Luiz Compagnoni
Editor
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I am a retired mechanical engineer, covering the steel industry in Latin America, from iron ore to finished products, over the last 20 years.

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