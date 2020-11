Friday, 06 November 2020 20:57:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) may delay its mining IPO, a media report from Valor said.

The media report said investors are indeed interested in the mining business, however, the current scenario in Brazil, despite some improvements in steel demand, was seen as unstable. CSN expects to raise about $1.5 billion with the stock offering.