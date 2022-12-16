Brazil’s CSN shares guidance for 2022 and 2023

Friday, 16 December 2022 16:23:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) has announced its sales and production guidance. Accordingly, the company expects its steel sales volume to be 4.48 million mt in 2022, including 3.12 million to local and 1.36 million mt to export markets, and 4.67 million mt in 2023, including 3.14 million mt to local and 1.53 million mt to export markets.

CSN expects a mining expansion CAPEX of approximately BRL 13.8 billion in the period of 2023-2027, in relation to phase 1 of the capacity addition project. Also, the company’s mining cash cost projection is expected to be at a level between $19/mt and $21/mt in 2023. At the same time, projection of mining production volume and third-party purchases is 34 million mt for 2022 and 39-41 million mt for 2023.

CSN’s projection of EBITDA in the energy segment is at BRL 23 million for 2022, while the company’s consolidated CAPEX projection is BRL 4.4 billion for 2023 and in the range of BRL 5.5 - BRL 6.5 billion for the 2024-2027 period.