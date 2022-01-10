Vale, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec halt iron ore operations amid intense rainfall

Monday, 10 January 2022 22:33:40 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian miners and steelmakers temporarily halted iron ore output due to heavy rains in Minas Gerais state, according to company statements on Monday.

Brazilian miner and iron ore producer Vale said on Monday it temporarily halted activities at its iron ore railway Estrada de Ferro Vitória a Minas, also known as EFVM, while also suspending iron ore output at its Southeast and South Systems.

Vale said activities at its railway were halted between the Piracicaba River and João Monlevade sections, which affected the transportation of iron ore to the company’s Brucutu and Mariana iron ore complexes. As a result, both mines suspended output.

At Vale’s South System, the rainfall has led the company to interrupt certain sections at the BR-040 and MG-030 roads. As a result, activities near those roads are also suspended. Despite the halt, Vale reassured it would keep iron ore output guidance at 320-335 million mt in 2022.

Likewise, flat steel producer Usiminas and CSN also halted iron ore operations due to intense rains. Usiminas suspended activities at Mineração Usiminas (MUSA), its iron ore business due to rains in Itatiaiuçu city region, in Minas Gerais state. Usiminas said activities will resume when weather conditions allow it. The company said the halt won’t affect the supply of iron ore from MUSA to Usiminas.

CSN halted operations at its Casa de Pedra iron ore. The company said it expects to resume activities in the next few days. Activities at a coal terminal it owns at its port terminal Tecar as well as at its Itaguai port were suspended.

Vallourec Brazil reported an overflow at its Lisa dike, which was followed closely by the National Mining Agency, the sector’s regulator.