﻿
CSN gradually resumes iron ore activities at its Casa de Pedra mine

Tuesday, 18 January 2022 21:47:33 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN), which owns CSN Mineração, was the third company this week to “gradually” resume iron ore activities, following a weeklong halt due to intense rainfall.

CSN said it resumed the extraction and loading of iron ore out of its Casa de Pedra mine. The company also said it resumed beneficiation activities at its Pires facility, located near its Casa de Pedra mine, in Minas Gerais state.

Additionally, CSN resumed activities at its coal unit within its TECAR terminal at the Port of Itaguai, which is located in the city of same name in Rio de Janeiro state.


