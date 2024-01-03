﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN denies rumored sale of part of its mining division

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 22:16:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steel and iron ore producer CSN informed the local stock exchange authority (CVM) that the company has no plans or studies regarding the sale of 30 percent of the capital of its iron ore division CSN Mineração.

The rumors about the sale were raised December 14 in São Paulo, when CSN CEO and main shareholder Benjamin Steinbruch mentioned that the company could consider the sale, due to the high leverage of the company, 2.6 times its EBITDA at that time.

Due to the repercussions of the announcement, the company informed in a statement to CVM that, regarding the possible sale of 30 percent of the capital of CSN Mineração, there is no study so far about the operation, and not even the approval of the board of shareholders, so the subject could not be considered as a relevant fact.

CSN Mineração has plans to produce between 42.0 million mt and 43.5 million mt of iron ore in 2024, increasing to 68 million mt in 2028.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Brazil South America Mining Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN) 

Similar articles

Iron ore shipments on the Great Lakes up 19.8 percent in December

03 Jan | Steel News

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 3, 2024

03 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 3, 2024

03 Jan | Longs and Billet

Iron ore exports via Port Hedland down 4.2 percent in November from October

03 Jan | Steel News

Iron ore exports declined in 2023 at Bolivia’s El Mutun

02 Jan | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases slightly week-on-week

02 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - January 2, 2024

02 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

India’s NMDC Limited hikes prices of iron ore lumps and fines for January

02 Jan | Scrap & Raw Materials

CCI: Differential pricing on iron ore creating concerns for competition, exports need to be discouraged

02 Jan | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - January 2, 2024

02 Jan | Longs and Billet