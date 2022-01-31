CSN resumes iron ore operations, returns dam to zero risk level

Monday, 31 January 2022 01:13:04 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said on Monday it has resumed iron ore activities at its Fernandinho mine.

The company said late last week it expected to resume activities “soon.” CSN said operations resumed gradually at its B2 dam, which is owned by Minerios Nacional, a CSN subsidiary.

CSN said the dam also returned to a “zero” level risk, meaning it is no longer at risk, following maintenance works. The safety of dams in Brazil is measured by different levels, which go from one to three, in which three means a dam is likely to collapse. A “zero” level risk dam means the structure isn’t at risk.