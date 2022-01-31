﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

CSN resumes iron ore operations, returns dam to zero risk level

Monday, 31 January 2022 01:13:04 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSN) said on Monday it has resumed iron ore activities at its Fernandinho mine.

The company said late last week it expected to resume activities “soon.” CSN said operations resumed gradually at its B2 dam, which is owned by Minerios Nacional, a CSN subsidiary.

CSN said the dam also returned to a “zero” level risk, meaning it is no longer at risk, following maintenance works. The safety of dams in Brazil is measured by different levels, which go from one to three, in which three means a dam is likely to collapse.  A “zero” level risk dam means the structure isn’t at risk.


Tags: raw mat  South America  mining  Brazil  Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (CSN)  iron ore  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Vallourec Brazil miss dam overflow fine payment, appeals decision
27 Jan

CSN to resume iron ore output at its Fernandinho mine within days
24 Jan

Draft law to limit mining and iron ore exploration in Brazil
18 Jan

CSN gradually resumes iron ore activities at its Casa de Pedra mine
10 Jan

Vale, Usiminas, CSN and Vallourec halt iron ore operations amid intense rainfall