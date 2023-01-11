﻿
Crisil: Indian steel industry to gain traction from global supply changes

Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:54:07 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

The Indian steel industry will gain healthy traction from global supply changes, a steel sector report of rating agency Crisil said on Wednesday, January 11.

According to the report, ex-China steel prices on FOB basis have stabilized this year after falling 40 percent to $570-590/mt in December 2022 after an April 2022 peak of $1,000/mt amid tepid demand.

Based on this trend, Indian domestic steel prices are expected to soften by only a minimal 2-4 percent in 2023-24 after seeing a decline of 30 percent in December 2022 from an historical high in April 2022, the report said.

According to Crisil, flat steel prices had climbed 25 percent in just two months at the onset of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine but cooled off due to a drop in raw material prices, the imposition of export duty by the government of India, and rising stock levels. However, prices are once again set to turn the corner as steel producers face rising input costs.

While coking coal prices were on a declining trend for majority of the current Indian fiscal year, short-term volatility was observed in anticipation of supply chain disruptions. The easing of China’s unofficial ban on Australian-origin coal imports will not only add to further volatility but also alter the supply chain yet again. While there are reports that three power plants and a steel player in China have already been given the go-ahead to purchase Australian coal, more entities are likely to be given permission also, the report said.

That said, since China’s unofficial ban, Australian miners and traders have redirected supplies to other Asian and South American destinations. China, on its part, has come to rely on Russian and Mongolian coking coal supplies. These reasons, along with flattish demand growth forecast in China despite its government’s real estate push, will prevent a major rally in Australian coking coal prices in 2023.

Anticipation of China-Australia coal trade resumption had already driven coking coal prices beyond $300/mt by late December. But with the Chinese New Year holiday drawing closer, an increase in trade volumes between Australia and China is expected only beyond March 2023. However, any major imports by China are unlikely anyway, given that Chinese steel mills have already adjusted to Russian and Mongolian coal over the past two years, which comes at a healthy discount to landed Australian coal.


Tags: India Indian Subcon Steelmaking 

