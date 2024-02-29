﻿
Corinth Pipeworks to supply HFW pipes for AkerBP project in North Sea

Thursday, 29 February 2024 12:03:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Greek steel pipe supplier Corinth Pipeworks, the steel pipe segment of Belgium-based Cenergy Holdings, has announced that it will supply high frequency welded (HFW) steel pipes to Norwegian oil and gas producer AkerBP’s Utsira High Project development project in the North Sea.

The HFW pipes will be manufactured at Corinth Pipeworks’ facilities in Greece, while the scope of supply also includes an external three-layer polypropylene coating applied at the same location as the pipe production.

According to the statement, as the Utsira High project will be operated with electrical power, the carbon emissions from the production phase will be very low.


Tags: Pipe Tubular Norway Europe Steelmaking 

