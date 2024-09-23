Consumption and manufacturing of finished steel products in Mexico down 8 percent in July

Apparent consumption of finished steel products in the Mexican market in July decreased 8.0 percent, year-over-year, to 2.37 million metric tons (mt). Production decreased 8.3 percent to 1.43 million mt, the sixth consecutive annual decline, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

In July, the products that weakened most in terms of consumption were sheet and coil plate, hot-rolled sheet (HRC), rod, alloy steel flats and to a lesser extent galvanized sheet (HDG).

The production of finished steel products in July totaled 1.43 million mt, down 8.3 percent year-on-year. This is the fifth consecutive annual decline.

In the January-July period, consumption decreased 2.8 percent to 16.26 million mt and the production of finished steel products decreased 7.9 percent to 10.56 million mt.