Commercial vehicle sales in China up 7.8 percent in January-September 2025

In the first nine months this year, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 3.091 million units and 3.117 million units, increasing by 9.4 percent and 7.8 percent year on year, respectively, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In September alone, production and sales of commercial vehicles in China amounted to 376,000 units and 368,000 units, up 27.7 percent and 29.6 percent year on year, while increasing by 19.3 percent and 16.3 percent month on month, respectively.